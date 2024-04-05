Successful Inaugural Session Marks Commencement of CerAP2024 at IIT Roorkee

Unveiling Emerging Trends and Prospects at IIT Roorkee's Global Leadership Roundtable.

Roorkee (The Hawk): The 4th Global Ceramic Leadership Roundtable, themed "Ceramics for Frontier Sectors: Emerging Advances and Prospects (CerAP2024)", commenced its journey with an illustrious inaugural session at IIT Roorkee.



The event began with the warmth of traditional Indian hospitality as guests were welcomed with bouquets, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the dispelling of darkness and the ushering in of knowledge and wisdom. The atmosphere was charged with pride and enthusiasm as the gathering rendered the institute's anthem, 'Kulgeet'.



The inaugural session saw esteemed speakers setting the tone for the event. Prof. Sanjay H Upadhyay, Head of the Centre for Space Science and Technology at IIT Roorkee and the Organizing Chair of CerAP2024, delivered the welcome address, extending warm greetings to all participants. Dr. L K Sharma, Chair of the ACerS Northeast India Chapter, provided insights into the chapter's role and contributions to the ceramic industry. Prof. B V Manoj Kumar, Vice-Chair of the ACerS Northeast India Chapter and Organizing Secretary of CerAP2024, elucidated on the objectives and scope of the event.



Mr. Manish Anand, CEO of i-HUB DivyaSampark, shared valuable information about i-HUB DivyaSampark and its collaboration as a co-organizer of CerAP2024. Shri Sudipta Saha, President of the Indian Ceramic Society and a distinguished guest, graced the occasion with his address, highlighting the importance of ceramics in contemporary industries.



The gathering was further honored by the presence of Prof. Sanjay Mathur from the University of Cologne, Germany, and former president of ACerS International, who shared his expertise on the global advancements in ceramic technology. The keynote address was delivered by Shri. S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO and Secretary of DOS, who emphasized the pivotal role of ceramics in space technology and beyond.



Chief Guest Shri. S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO and Secretary of DOS, his inaugural address highlighted the ambitious Indian Space program and ISRO’s current and future advanced Missions including advanced Space Science programs. He underlined the essentiality of advanced materials technology, especially Ceramics monolith and coatings crucial for these Missions for high temperature applications including those exposed to oxygen-rich high temperature/ pressure flows in semi-cryogenic engines and usage in various electronic/ optical systems. He also dwelt on the special ceramics required for electric thrusters which lead to very high specific impulse propulsion. He wished for active discussion in the Conference on various aspects of formulation, processing, machining and testing of Ceramics and hoped that the Roundtable would lead to an active global connect between Ceramic researchers with Space and allied industries.



The session also featured addresses by Prof. K K Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, who served as the Patron of CerAP2024, and concluded with the release of the event souvenir and mementos presentation. Prof. Bhanu Pant, Organizing Co-Secretary of CerAP2024, extended a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants for their invaluable contributions.



Prof. K K Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee and a guiding force in the advancement of space technology with ISRO, echoed, "At the intersection of academia, represented by IIT Roorkee, and industry, like ISRO, lies the nucleus of progress. Ceramic materials play a vital role in space science by enabling the design and construction of spacecraft, satellites, and scientific instruments. Let us embark on this journey of exploration and discovery, hand in hand, shaping a brighter future for humanity."



The inaugural session culminated with the rendition of the National Anthem, symbolizing unity and patriotism. The event sets the stage for two days of insightful discussions, networking, and collaboration, aimed at driving advancements in ceramic technology for frontier sectors.



In the realm of ceramic innovation, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) stands as a beacon of excellence and collaboration. With a keen eye on addressing the ever-increasing demand for superior ceramic performance across frontier sectors such as aerospace, energy, biomedical, and nuclear industries, IIT Roorkee's Centre for Space Science and Technology has taken a pivotal role. Teaming up with iHUB DivyaSampark, an innovation hub within its premises, and the Northeast India Chapter of the American Ceramic Society (ACerS), the institute is poised to lead the charge in advancing ceramic technology.



Recognizing the critical need for advanced ceramics in space technology, IIT Roorkee's initiative comes at a crucial juncture. The development of ceramics for mission-critical functional components and thermal protection systems for atmospheric re-entry aligns perfectly with the institute's ethos of pushing boundaries and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration.



With this collaborative effort, IIT Roorkee aims to provide a platform for both seasoned researchers and budding talents to converge and deliberate on recent advancements and emerging prospects in ceramic synthesis, processing, characterization, and performance evaluation. By bringing together academia, R&D labs, and industries under one roof, IIT Roorkee seeks to catalyze innovation and drive meaningful progress in the field of advanced ceramics, thereby contributing significantly to the advancement of frontier sectors on a global scale.