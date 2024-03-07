Micron and IIT Roorkee Forge Partnership To Foster Innovation And Develop A Highly Skilled Workforce

Roorkee (The Hawk): In a significant stride toward supporting India’s goal of self-reliance in the semiconductor sector and the strengthening of the overall electronics ecosystem, the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Micron to help foster innovation and develop a highly skilled local workforce. The MoU was signed by Prof. K.K. Pant - Director IIT Roorkee, and Mr. Anand Ramamoorthy, managing director at Micron India, and was followed by the inauguration of the Micron Semiconductor Lab at the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, IIT Roorkee.

The partnership includes furthering research in technology fields, providing experiential learning opportunities for students, cultivating student recruiting activities, and facilitating industry-relevant training. The Micron Semiconductor Lab will prioritize the technical skills, processes and resources needed for IIT Roorkee to adapt and thrive through student internships and fellowships while recognizing the importance of local technical expertise. This will be achieved through specialized master’s and doctoral degree programs, with the support of an augmented curriculum, a physical lab, and a panel of professors who will work closely with the students on their technical development.

In line with their ongoing efforts, the IIT Roorkee class of 1996 has pledged to sponsor the prestigious “Rahul Aggarwal- 96 Chair” at the institute. Rahul Aggarwal is an alumnus of the 1996 batch. This chair, with backing from industry and academia, will facilitate the research and academic initiatives of the Micron Semiconductor Lab in chip design, technology, modelling, characterization, and product development.

Anand Ramamoorthy, managing director at Micron India, stated, “As a part of our University Research Alliance, Micron (URAM) outreach, this initiative aligns well with the thrust areas of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). We are grateful for the support and collaboration from the alumni class of 1996. As an alumnus of this esteemed institution, this initiative holds a special place in my heart.”

Sarvant Singh Rana, vice president of Data and Emerging Digital Technologies at US-based Penske Transportation Solutions, and an alumnus of IIT Roorkee representing the class of 1996 expressed pride in supporting this important initiative to create a more sustainable future for India’s high-tech ecosystem. Rana noted that, “Initiatives like these validate the opportunities to create more linkages between the wider alumni network and IIT Roorkee to facilitate a strong network of support and advancement for deeper industry-academic associations, research and development collaborations, as well as financial assistance.”

Prof. K.K. Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, said, "As we march into the future, IIT Roorkee remains steadfast in our dedication to pioneering technological advancements. With our esteemed alumni leading the charge, we are poised to shape India's semiconductor landscape and realize the vision of a developed Bharat by 2047, as envisioned by our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Modi."

In addition to faculty and students, director, Device Technology at Micron India CR Parthasarathy, Prof. Akshay Dwivedi - Dean of Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, Prof. N.P. Pathak - Head of the Department of Electronics Communication and Engineering, and Prof. Sai Ramudu Meka - Associate Dean Corporate Interaction attended the event to underscore their commitment to the development of a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem.