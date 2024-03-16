National seminar on NEP 2020 held

Haridwar (The Hawk): Faculty of Management Studies, Gurukul Kangri Sam Vishwavidyalaya organized a two-day national seminar on National Education Policy 2020: Towards Management Holistic Education sponsored by ICSSR in the auditorium of the Faculty.



Seminar Director Professor VK Singh said that a total of 292 registrations were received in the seminar including foreign countries. 58 participants presented their research papers in the seminar. A panel of experts from diverse fields addressed the students on the NEP 2020. The welcome program was presided over by Professor Omnath Vimli of Delhi University and Professor SC Bagdi was the note speaker of the program.



Shedding light on the Indian knowledge tradition, Shri Somdev Shatanshu, Vice chancellor of Gurukul Kangri University expressed said that Swami Shradhanand had already incorporated the holistic approach to education introducing the Vedic values in education when he started the university. NEP 2020 also talks about the holistic development of the individual.



The program was conducted by Dr. Indu Gautam and Dr. Anil Dangwal. On this occasion, Prof. Surekha Rana, Prof. Bindu Arora, Dr. Poonam Painuli, Dr. Ashima Garg, Dr. Rajul Bhardwaj, Dr. Mithilesh Pandey, Dr. Ratnesh Shukla, Dr. Kapil Pandey and Dr. Harshit Chaudhary and others were present. Research scholars Shreya Arora, Subhash Arora, Shubham Saxena, Yogita Rajput, Nilakshi, Krishna Gupta, Komal Nagar, Mayank Chauhan, Tushar Dhiman, Tanya Tyagi, Ruby Kaushik, Shikha Goyal, Yamini Rani, Shivangi Thakur played the main role in the cultural program, registration work, technical work, film work, report work, food arrangements, stage arrangements. Nagendra Rana, Praveen Kumar, Sanjay Lad, Deepanshu Singh, Pravesh, Manoj, Sunil and Raja from the faculty were involved in the arrangements of the program.

