HORIBA Talent Hunt Scholarship Recognizes Excellence at Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

IIT Roorkee and HORIBA India honor 20 scholars with the prestigious HORIBA Talent Hunt Scholarship 2023-24.

Roorkee (The Hawk): IIT Roorkee, renowned for its academic brilliance and innovation, and HORIBA India proudly celebrate the commendable achievement of a group of 20 researchers who were honoured with the prestigious HORIBA Talent Hunt Scholarship 2023-24. This scholarship, a testament to academic excellence and innovation, was awarded under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by HORIBA India at the esteemed IIT Roorkee campus.



As a wholly-owned subsidiary of HORIBA, Ltd., Japan, HORIBA India generously supported these scholars with a one-time partial tuition fee waiver. This initiative, themed 'Together We Grow', underscores HORIBA's commitment to fostering talent and supporting education.



Initiated in 2023, with a theme line of 'Together We Grow', HORIBA India continued the distribution of the HORIBA Talent Hunt Scholarship to the meritorious students at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. The IITR officials - Prof. K K Pant, Director, Prof. R.D. Garg, Dean of Resources & Alumni Affairs (DORA), Prof. Dheeraj Khatod, Chairperson, Senate Committee for Scholarship & Prizes (SCSP). Prof. Sandeep Singh, Department of Earth Sciences and HORIBA official – Dr. Rajeev Gautam, Corporate Officer, HORIBA, Ltd., Japan and President, HORIBA India felicitated the students with this scholarship at the IIT Roorkee campus.



A brainchild initiative by Dr. Rajeev Gautam, an esteemed alumnus of IIT Roorkee, aims to empower the future leaders of India. Total number of 20 researchers from 12 departments of Science and Engineering, were awarded a partial tuition-fee waiver under this CSR grant for 2023-24. This financial support shall encourage students to focus more on education, thus empowering the Future/Youth of India.



“The HORIBA Group made up of 50 companies in 27 countries, is a global leader in analytical techniques. With a strong experience in R&D for the past seven decades, the group provides cutting-edge technologies for the markets of – Energy & Environment, Bio & Healthcare and Materials & Semiconductor. HORIBA India understands the power of education and young talents, which, when nurtured well, shall form a strong foundation of a Stronger, Shreshtha (Surpassing) and Self-Reliant Bharat, hence we initiated this ‘HORIBA India Talent Hunt Scholarship’ in 2023 and continued for this year.” mentioned Dr. Rajeev Gautam.



Prof. K. K. Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, congratulated all the awardees for their hard work, encouraging them to continue giving their best to achieve many such laurels. He mentioned, "I am immensely proud to witness the exceptional achievements of our students. Their dedication and perseverance exemplify the spirit of excellence that defines our institution. Together, with our esteemed partners like HORIBA, we remain steadfast in our commitment to nurturing talent and driving innovation for a brighter future."



Prof. R.D. Garg, Dean of Resources & Alumni Affairs (DORA) thanked HORIBA India for this continuous initiative. He motivated all the students to have a visionary goal alike the successful alumnus of IIT Roorkee.



The ceremony was attended by Prof. D. Khatod, Chairman SCSP, Staff of Media Cell and DORA office at IIT Roorkee, and HORIBA India delegates – Kanika Thakur, Lead – Corporate Communications and Sourav Taneja, Manager – Corporate Communications.