I express gratitude to people of Uttarakhand and thank PM Modi: CM Dhami on UCC implementation

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minsiter Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed gratitude to the residents of the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said, "I express gratitude to the people of Uttarakhand and thank PM Modi as we fulfil the promise we had made... we have done this work on the blessings of the residents of the state who gave us a chance to form a government. Whether it is the UCC committee, PM Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah, I express gratitude to all."

He further stated that post-independence, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement UCC.

"Today, post-independence, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement a Uniform Civil Code. A portal has been prepared for registration. It has just started... Today is a historic day... and 27th January will be celebrated as UCC Diwas every year," he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the UCC portal and rules on January 27, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the state's journey towards social justice and equality. The UCC aims to simplify and standardize personal laws related to marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance.

An official order from the Uttarakhand government reads, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of The Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand, 2024 (Act no 3 of 2024), the Governor hereby appoints the date 27 January 2025 as the date on which the said Code shall come into force."

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, is aimed at establishing a streamlined framework for the creation and cancellation of wills and supplementary documents, known as codicils, under testamentary succession.

According to the state government, this act applies to the entire area of the state of Uttarakhand and is also effective on the residents of the state living outside Uttarakhand.

The UCC applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities.

Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aiming to simplify and standardize personal laws related to marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance. (ANI)