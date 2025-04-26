Uttar Pradesh sets ambitious target to triple exports by 2030

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has set an ambitious target of tripling its export by 2030, as the ongoing tariff war between the United States and China has provided an opportunity for the state, an official statement said on Saturday.

Amid the ongoing tariff war between the United States and China, the Yogi Adityanath-led government is gearing up to turn the global economic standoff into an opportunity for the state, the statement added.

It further stated that while the standoff between the two global superpowers presents a broader opportunity for India, Uttar Pradesh, with its improving law and order situation, world-class infrastructure, and abundant skilled workforce, is positioning itself as a preferred investment destination.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath often praises the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme on public platforms, saying that since its launch, Uttar Pradesh's exports have risen from Rs 88,967 crore to over Rs 2 lakh crore.

The UP government expressed confidence in infrastructural developments such as expressways, domestic and international airports, and inter-state waterways, along with low-cost labour and a thriving micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector, which will help businesses in the state.

The state government said that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a strong contender to attract businesses looking to shift operations away from China.

"To turn this potential into reality, the state government is now working on introducing a new export policy. As part of this initiative, the government will make 'Invest UP' more efficient and transparent to facilitate seamless investor engagement and drive foreign investment," the statement added.

Notably, in order to promote the branding of Uttar Pradesh's products in India and abroad, the state government organises the International Trade Show at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. This year, the event will be held from September 25 to 27, with Vietnam as the partner country, the state government said.

The show will give lakhs of people from India and 70 other countries a chance to experience 'Brand UP'.

To make the event more impactful, as per the state, the government will run large-scale promotions at key locations including Maharashtra, South Indian states, Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, and major airports and railway stations.

Additionally, the upcoming export policy will include an Export Promotion Fund to help boost Brand UP globally, the statement added.

Uttar Pradesh already leads the country in leather and footwear exports, contributing 46 per cent of India's total exports in this sector. To further strengthen this position, the government is set to introduce a dedicated Leather and Footwear Policy--making UP the second state after Tamil Nadu to do so. This policy is expected to benefit regions like Kanpur, Unnao, and Agra.

As per the statement, the ongoing US-China trade war could be a golden opportunity for India's MSME sector. Currently, China exports everyday goods worth USD 148 billion to the US, holding a 72 per cent market share, while India's share is just 2 per cent. Many of these goods are made in MSME units.

Uttar Pradesh leads the country with over 96 lakh MSME units, as per the state.

"To help these businesses compete globally, the state government regularly conducts training programmes to improve product quality and competitiveness. This has led to a noticeable rise in exports, especially for products under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme," said the state's note. (ANI)