Mark Carney's Liberal Party Set to Retain Power in Canada’s 45th Election

Ottawa: Canadian News outlet CTV News has projected incumbent Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal Party will hold on to power, winning enough seats in the 45th federal election to form the government. Carey had taken over from Justin Trudeau, who resigned towards the end of his term after his party lost faith in him.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and Green Party co-Leader Jonathan Pedneault have been at the head of campaigning for what was seen as one of the most unpredictable elections in Canadian history.

Now it appears that Canadians have decided which party will form government, and which of the parties' leaders will steer the country from its helm in Ottawa, CTV News reported. This is the first time a party has retained power for the fourth time a rarity in Canadian politics.

The Canadian election was fought in the wake of Tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump and his repeated attacks on the country, dubbing it the 51st state of the United States.

According to an IPSOS poll conducted by Global News, the Liberal party held a four-point lead heading into Monday's polls.

This federal election was called earlier than scheduled after Carney, newly installed as Prime Minister, dissolved Parliament and sought a fresh mandate.

Facing what he described as "the most significant crisis of his lifetime, due to President Donald Trump's trade actions and his threats to sovereignty," Carney requested that Canadians entrust him with building a new economy resilient to U.S. pressure. His strong economic credentials as a former central banker, combined with his firm rejection of Trump's annexation rhetoric, earned him the highest approval ratings among federal leaders and ultimately, the apparent trust of Canadian voters.

Justin Trudeau's tenure was marked by his adverse relationship with India after he claimed that the Indian government had a hand in the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Nijjar.

Mark Carney has publicly advocated for better relations with India, making it a point to send his condolences after the Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)