Canadian Prime Minister
J·Sep 23, 2023, 08:27 pm
Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India 'many weeks ago', seeks to establish facts: PM Trudeau
J·Sep 21, 2023, 09:27 pm
There is degree of prejudice: MEA on Trudeau's allegations against India on killing of Khalistani separatist
J·Sep 20, 2023, 10:38 pm
India-Canada diplomatic row: US favours investigation into Trudeau's allegations
J·Sep 20, 2023, 06:44 pm
Diplomatic row with Canada will not impact military engagement: Army official
J·Sep 10, 2023, 05:46 pm
PM Modi conveys to Canadian PM Trudeau India's strong concerns over anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada
