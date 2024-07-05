Election Results
J·Jul 05, 2024, 06:56 am
Rishi Sunak concedes UK election defeat, says Labour has won
J·Jun 05, 2024, 08:51 am
Swearing in ceremony of PM Modi likely on June 8, cabinet recommends dissolution of 17th Lok Sabha
J·Jun 05, 2024, 07:56 am
Explained | Two jailed candidates have won Lok Sabha polls. Can they take oath -- and how?
J·Jun 04, 2024, 10:36 am
BJP-led NDA poised for majority in LS polls, INDIA bloc puts up strong fight with huge swing in UP
J·Jun 04, 2024, 05:33 am
Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib seat with over 50,000 votes
J·Jun 04, 2024, 05:24 am
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leading from Wayanad, Raebareli Lok Sabha seats
J·Jun 02, 2024, 11:48 am
BJP will keep working with greater vigour for Arunachal's growth: PM Modi
J·Jun 01, 2024, 01:26 pm
"INDIA bloc will win over 295 seats...": Kharge exudes confidence following Opposition meet
J·May 21, 2024, 02:05 pm
Result time: Who would become India’s next PM? Will NDA to form next government?
J·Apr 18, 2024, 04:17 pm
Eight Seats In UP Go To The Polls In First Phase On Friday
J·Feb 27, 2024, 01:01 pm
Italy's Meloni loses control of Sardinia in election defeat
J·Feb 14, 2024, 11:33 am
Pakistan stalemate ends, Sharif's party seeks to get partner PPP to join cabinet
J·Feb 12, 2024, 12:30 pm
Former Pak PM Sharif's PML-N party secures support of five more independent candidates
J·Feb 12, 2024, 12:13 pm
Pakistan's election commission releases final results of controversy-marred polls
J·Feb 11, 2024, 10:11 am
Imran Khan's party-backed independents lead in final tally in Pakistan elections
J·Feb 11, 2024, 09:46 am
Pakistani courts flooded with petitions challenging Feb 8 election results
