Kerala: Communal politics led to Left's defeat in local body polls, says LoP Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 (IANS) Kerala Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Saturday said that communal politics was the primary reason behind the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) defeat in the recently concluded local body elections in the state.

He alleged that there is growing public resentment against the Left government and accused the CPI-M of pursuing an agenda similar to that of the BJP. Satheesan claimed that the BJP emerged as a beneficiary of what he described as the CPI-M's majoritarian appeasement politics.

Addressing a press conference here, Satheesan said the political issues that dominated the last Assembly elections were clearly reflected in the outcome of the local body polls as well. He cautioned that failure to secure a decisive mandate in the next Assembly elections would amount to a “political exile” for the Left.

Satheesan said the United Democratic Front's (UDF) success was rooted in broad-based public support cutting across social and political segments. He attributed the UDF’s strong performance in the local body elections to the collective effort of "Team UDF", emphasising that the alliance remained united and disciplined throughout the campaign.

"The UDF is not merely a coalition of parties; it is a political platform with deep social relevance," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Left leadership, Satheesan criticised CPI-M legislator M.M. Mani for posting a derogatory message aimed at the public soon after the election results were announced. He alleged that Mani’s controversial remarks reflected the broader mindset prevailing among senior Left leaders, including the Chief Minister.

The UDF registered a significant surge in the local body elections, recording sweeping gains across Kerala. The Congress-led front secured control of four out of the six municipal corporations in the state.

The UDF wrested control of Kochi and Thrissur corporations from the Left, while scripting a historic victory in Kollam by breaching what had long been considered an LDF stronghold. The front also retained power in the Kannur Corporation, underscoring its dominant showing in the local body polls.

The local body elections were viewed by all three major political fronts as a semi-final ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for April–May next year. As things stand, the Congress-led UDF appears to have put its best foot forward, the BJP has also drawn encouragement from the results, while the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left finds itself facing a period of introspection after the setback.

