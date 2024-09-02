Kerala politics
J·Sep 02, 2024, 10:20 am
BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Congress over Simi Rose Bell John's expulsion following allegations of "exploitation in Congress"
J·Apr 03, 2024, 08:07 am
Rahul Gandhi gets rousing welcome in Wayanad
J·Apr 03, 2024, 06:38 am
Rahul Gandhi leads massive roadshow before filing his nomination for Lok Sabha Polls in Wayanad
J·Mar 19, 2024, 05:55 am
Prime Minister Modi to hold roadshow in Kerala's Palakkad
J·Dec 10, 2023, 09:15 am
CPI leader Kanam Rajendran cremated with official honours in Kerala; hundreds turn up to pay homage
J·Dec 08, 2023, 01:51 pm
Kerala: CPI leader Kanam Rajendran passes away at 73
J·Sep 26, 2023, 09:11 am
Let the ED do its job: Union Minister of State for Finance
J·Sep 23, 2023, 09:31 am
Kerala CPI does not want Rahul to contest from Wayanad
J·Sep 05, 2023, 09:07 am
Big turnout in Puthuppally Assembly bypoll in Kerala despite on and off rains
