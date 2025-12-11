Cong MLA Rahul Mamkootathil casts vote in local body polls a day after securing pre-arrest bail

Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 11 (IANS) After a 15-day disappearance amid two sexual assault cases, beleaguered Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil surfaced on Thursday to cast his vote in the local body elections, ending days of speculation over whether he would reappear. He arrived at St. Sebastian’s School, Kunnathurmedu, where he is registered in Booth No. 2 of Ward 24, at around 4.45 p.m., accompanied by a small group of supporters.

Speaking briefly to reporters after voting, the first-time legislator said: “Everything is before the court now. Let the court decide.” He left the premises immediately in his vehicle with the MLA board.

When CPI-M workers were caught by surprise at the Congress leader's reappearance, they hooted and held up banners against him. Rahul had been absconding for over two weeks after a young woman filed a sexual assault complaint on November 27.

The Congress first suspended him and then expelled him as the allegations and subsequent police search widened. His prolonged absence triggered speculation that he might skip polling day despite being shielded by interim court orders.

The calculated reappearance came a day after a significant legal development.

On Wednesday, the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court granted him anticipatory bail with stringent conditions in the second sexual assault case.

The order mandates that he appear before the investigating officer every Monday between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., cooperate with the probe, and be released on bail immediately if arrested in connection with the second case.

Separately, the Kerala High Court had earlier directed that he should not be arrested in this case until his bail plea is finally disposed of on December 15 — effectively protecting him for now.

However, the legal battle is far from over. The prosecution on Thursday approached the High Court challenging the anticipatory bail granted by the trial court in the state capital on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the police have added more charges against him, including stalking, unlawful restraint and criminal trespass, and say they can record his arrest in the first case only if the High Court lifts its stay.

With the MLA now briefly stepping into public view, attention shifts back to the courts, where the next phase of the case will be determined in the coming days.

--IANS

sg/pgh