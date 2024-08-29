anticipatory bail
Aug 29, 2024, 07:12 AM
Delhi HC extends interim protection of Suspended IAS Puja Khedkar till September 5
Aug 12, 2024, 08:24 AM
Delhi HC grants interim relief to suspended IAS officer Puja Khedkar, bars immediate arrest
Aug 09, 2024, 07:14 AM
Delhi HC fixes August 12 for hearing on former IAS Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail
May 29, 2024, 01:14 PM
Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in rape case
May 18, 2024, 03:04 PM
Delhi Court disposes of Bibhav Kumar's bail plea as "infructuous"
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Allahabad HC gives Swami Chinmayanand temporary anticipatory bail
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Can't grant anticipatory bail merely because custodial interrogation not required: SC
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
No anticipatory bail in UP for accused in serious crime
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.