anticipatory bail

Aug 29, 2024, 07:12 AM

Delhi HC extends interim protection of Suspended IAS Puja Khedkar till September 5

Aug 12, 2024, 08:24 AM

Delhi HC grants interim relief to suspended IAS officer Puja Khedkar, bars immediate arrest

Aug 09, 2024, 07:14 AM

Delhi HC fixes August 12 for hearing on former IAS Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail

Karnataka
May 29, 2024, 01:14 PM

Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in rape case

May 18, 2024, 03:04 PM

Delhi Court disposes of Bibhav Kumar's bail plea as "infructuous"

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Allahabad HC gives Swami Chinmayanand temporary anticipatory bail

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Can't grant anticipatory bail merely because custodial interrogation not required: SC

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

No anticipatory bail in UP for accused in serious crime

