Cong MLA Rahul Mamkootathil moves Kerala HC for anticipatory bail

Kochi, Dec 5 (IANS) Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is on the run, on Friday approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the rape case registered against him.

The High Court petition of Mamkootathil is expected to come up for admission later in the day or on Saturday.

The move comes a day after the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court rejected his bail plea, observing that custodial interrogation was necessary for the investigation.

Despite mounting pressure from the police and his own party, which has dismissed him, Mamkootathil has shown no indication of surrendering.

The Kerala Police have widened surveillance networks, examined tower locations, and questioned individuals believed to be aiding him.

The Congress leadership, which had been facing criticism for not acting swiftly, expelled Mamkootathil from the party’s primary membership soon after the Sessions Court delivered its order.

Party sources said the leadership had “no option left” after the court’s observations and the growing public outrage.

According to the police, Mamkootathil has not cooperated at any stage of the investigation. Efforts to contact him or persuade him to appear before investigators have been unsuccessful.

Officers said the MLA’s prolonged absence may trigger additional legal consequences, including charges for obstruction of justice.

The case has triggered a political slugfest, with the ruling LDF accusing the Congress of failing to rein in its leaders, while the Opposition accuses the government of leaking selective information to influence public opinion.

With the High Court now set to examine the anticipatory bail plea, the political tremors are expected to intensify.

For the police, the immediate priority remains locating the MLA before the court takes up the matter. And, for the Congress party, the challenge is containing the fallout ahead of a crucial election season.

Mamkootathil has been accused of rape and sexual misconduct by multiple women. He is currently a Member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Palakkad constituency.

