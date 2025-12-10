With pre-arrest bail granted, will MLA Mamkootathil cast his vote in Palakkad on Thursday?

Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 10 (IANS) Speculation is mounting if Congress's sacked Palakkad legislator Rahul Mamkootathil, who is facing two separate rape cases, will surface in the city on polling day to exercise his franchise in the local body polls after securing anticipatory bail in the second case.

Sources indicate that Mamkootathil, who has been absconding for the past 14 days, is likely to arrive in Palakkad on Thursday to cast his vote at St. Sebastian’s School, Kunnathurmedu, where he is enrolled as a voter in Booth No. 2 of Ward No. 24 under the Palakkad Municipality.

The buzz follows a major legal development earlier on Wednesday when the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court granted Rahul anticipatory bail with strict conditions in the second rape case.

The order requires him to appear before the investigating officer every Monday between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and cooperate fully with the probe.

The court further directed that if he is arrested in the second case, he should be released on bail immediately.

The case dates back to November 27, when a young woman submitted a complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing Mamkootathil of sexual assault.

Soon after the complaint surfaced, the MLA reportedly went into hiding, triggering a police search.

His Congress, which had suspended him, subsequently expelled him from the party.

In this case, the Kerala High Court last week ruled that he should not be arrested till the bail plea is finally disposed of on December 15.

With bail now in hand in the second case, indications are that Mamkootathil may re-emerge publicly, beginning with voting in the local body elections.

Police officials say that they will be able to record his arrest in the first case only if the High Court either lifts the stay on arrest or rejects his bail plea.

Until then, Mamkootathil remains protected by court orders in both cases.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified the investigation and added more charges against him, including sections related to stalking, unlawful restraint and criminal trespass.

At the same time, the prosecution on Wednesday has decided to challenge the sessions court’s bail order in the second rape case.

Officials confirmed that an appeal will be filed before the higher court as soon as the certified copy of the order is received.

With polling day approaching, all eyes are now on Palakkad, both to see if Mamkootathil will indeed appear at the booth and how the unfolding legal battle will shape the next phase of the case.

--IANS

sg/vd