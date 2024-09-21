Police investigation
Uttar Pradesh: Firozabad woman consumes poison over illegal property possession; hospitalised
Sep 01, 2024, 09:38 AM
Rickshaw driver molests 15-year-old girl in Mumbai; police launch manhunt
Aug 28, 2024, 02:14 PM
Man beaten to death after quarrel over delayed food at Dhaba in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, two held
Aug 22, 2024, 07:55 AM
"Strongly condemn it, accused should face harshest action": Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Badlapur incident
Jul 16, 2024, 06:51 AM
Thief returns valuables after realizing house belonged to famous Marathi poet
May 27, 2024, 07:17 AM
Ex-Malegaon mayor injured after 2 unidentified persons fire at him in Nashik
May 27, 2024, 06:04 AM
'Mentally unsound' man kills 4-yr-old son in Chhattisgarh; arrested
May 25, 2024, 12:31 PM
Couple burnt alive as car catches fire after colliding with tree in UP
May 22, 2024, 01:20 PM
Bengal CID confirm Bangladeshi MP’s 'murder' but is yet to recover victim’s body
May 21, 2024, 10:53 AM
UP: Mentally unstable mother slits toddler's throat, tries to kill self
May 20, 2024, 06:53 AM
Couple held for murdering mentally ill daughter in Telangana
May 20, 2024, 05:54 AM
Elderly man found hanging, wife lying dead next to him in Mumbai flat
May 19, 2024, 11:53 AM
60-year-old man stripped, dragged tied to motorbike for 'cow smuggling' in Jharkhand
May 12, 2024, 01:07 PM
Two hospitals receive bomb threat in Delhi, bomb disposal team at spot
May 11, 2024, 09:43 AM
Woman stabbed to death by ex-employer for refusing to return to work in Maharashtra's Jalna
May 09, 2024, 10:38 AM
2 sisters found dead under suspicious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.