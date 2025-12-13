Active criminal arrested in Dwarka; stolen items recovered

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, the Dwarka District Police have arrested an active criminal and recovered two stolen two-wheelers and three stolen mobile phones.

The arrest was made by the Crack Team of Police Station (PS) Bindapur following a well-coordinated operation based on specific intelligence inputs, officials said in a press release issued on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Abhishek alias Ganja, a 26-year-old resident of Shayog Vihar, Matiyala, Uttam Nagar. He is a habitual offender and has been previously involved in more than 10 cases of snatching and theft registered across different police stations in Delhi.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Inspector Naresh Sangwan, Station House Officer (SHO) of PS Bindapur, and under the overall supervision of Rajkumar, ACP, Dabri. A dedicated team comprising Head Constables Neeraj and Ashok, and Constables Rajesh Dagar, Ashish, Rahul and Rajpal was constituted to keep a close watch on active criminals operating in the area. Secret informers were also deployed to gather intelligence.

On December 7, 2025, a secret informer tipped off the police that a person riding a stolen scooter had been frequenting the area near the community centre on Old Pankha Road during night hours for the past two to three days. The informer further revealed that the suspect was in possession of stolen mobile phones and was attempting to sell them.

Acting swiftly on the information, the police team laid a trap at the specified location.

After some time, a person matching the description provided by the informer arrived at the spot on a stolen scooter. The police team immediately apprehended him and recovered stolen mobile phones from his possession.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in multiple thefts and disclosed that he had also stolen another scooter from the Vikaspuri area. He informed the police that the vehicle had been parked near a drain on Pankha Road with the intention of selling it. Acting on his disclosure, the police recovered the second stolen scooter from the spot indicated by the accused.

Police officials revealed that the accused does not engage in any regular work and resorts to theft to support his drug addiction.

The recoveries include two stolen two-wheelers and three stolen mobile phones. With this arrest, the police have worked out five cases registered at PS Bindapur, PS Vikaspuri and PS Mohan Garden.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the accused’s involvement in other similar cases, the police said.

