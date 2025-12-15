Father, three daughters found dead in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur; probe on

Patna, Dec 15 (IANS) In a shocking case in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, a father and his three daughters allegedly committed suicide, triggering panic in the village.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Ward Number Four of Mishraulia village, under the Sakra police station area.

According to preliminary information, the father and his three minor daughters died on the spot, while his two sons have survived. The father, Amarnath Ram, asked his five children to stand on a trunk while putting ropes around their necks. He also did the same for himself and asked them to jump from there. Ram, along with three daughters, allegedly jumped while his two sons refused. More information was awaited.

The man’s wife is reported to have died about a year ago. The deceased's three daughters have been identified as 11-year-old Radha Kumari, 9-year-old Radhika, and 7-year-old Shivani. Amaranath's sons are 6-year-old Shivam Kumar and 4-year-old Chandan.

Shivam and Chandan raised an alarm after the incident. Following that, the neighbours assembled at the scene and informed the district police.

After receiving information, a team from the Sakra police station rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

The district police have recovered four dead bodies and sent them for the post-mortem at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur.

The two surviving sons are also undergoing medical treatment.

So far, there has been no official statement regarding the cause of the incident. Police officials said that the case is being investigated from all possible angles.

An FIR has been registered in the Sakra police station, and the district police is waiting for the recovery of the deceased’s two sons to take detailed statements.

The investigators are expecting that their statements will shed more light on the reasons for the incident.

The district police have called for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect the evidence from the scene.

The incident has cast an atmosphere of grief and fear across the area, while police continue their probe to ascertain the exact circumstances behind the tragedy.

--IANS

