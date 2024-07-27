Family tragedy
Jul 27, 2024, 12:04 PM
J&K: 5 children among 8 killed after car falls into gorge in Anantnag
Apr 09, 2024, 08:19 AM
Five killed in car-bus collision in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur
Mar 31, 2024, 09:53 AM
4 dead, 2 injured as car collides with electric pole in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad
Mar 18, 2024, 07:53 AM
Four of family killed, three injured as car rams into truck on Delhi-Ajmer highway
Mar 03, 2024, 06:54 AM
Woman, 3 daughters killed in 'kutcha' house collapse after heavy rains in Jammu's Reasi
Feb 04, 2024, 08:55 AM
4 Dead, 1 Injured as Car and Truck Collide in Udhampur, J-K
Dec 30, 2023, 07:12 AM
Wealthy Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead at US home; domestic violence suspected
Dec 11, 2023, 03:31 PM
Brother Shoots Sister Dead For Talking To Man On Phone In UP
Dec 08, 2023, 07:11 AM
Infant suffocates to death as buffalo drops dung on face in UP district
Nov 20, 2023, 05:33 AM
Bihar: Family returning from Chhath Ghat shot at in Lakhisarai; two dead, four injured
Sep 20, 2023, 06:29 AM
Son attacked for filming fight, mother killed while saving him in UP
Sep 20, 2023, 04:48 AM
Man, wife drown in Patna village on Hartalika Teej
Sep 19, 2023, 04:51 AM
UP: 13-year-old chokes to death as suicide prank goes wrong
Sep 19, 2023, 04:00 AM
Tamil actor-music composer Vijay Antony’s daughter commits suicide
Sep 18, 2023, 05:57 AM
Man strangles wife to death over suspected infidelity in Delhi
Sep 15, 2023, 07:41 AM
Three killed in property dispute, houses set on fire in UP’s Kaushambi
