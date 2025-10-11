Woman, 4 children found dead in house; suicide by consuming poison suspected

Sikar (Rajasthan), Oct 11 (IANS) A mother and her four children were found dead inside their flat here in Rajasthan, the police said on Saturday, adding it is being suspected that the woman, identified as Pinky Chaudhary (45), allegedly consumed poison after giving it to her children.

The horrifying discovery was made after a foul smell began emanating from the flat, prompting alarmed neighbors to inform the police.

Officers from Sadar Police Station reached the spot and upon breaking open the door found the five bodies lying in the same room.

The condition of the bodies suggested that the deaths had occurred three to four days ago.

According to the police, the deceased children include Sumit Chaudhary (18), Sneha (15–16), a younger son aged 4–5, and the youngest child aged around one and a half years.

The family had been living in the flat for the past few years and had reportedly not stepped out for several days, raising suspicion among neighbours.

Upon receiving the information, Sikar Superintendent of Police Praveen Nayak Nunawat rushed to the scene, accompanied by Additional SP Gajendra Singh Jodha, DSP Suresh Sharma, and Sadar Police Station in-charge Indra Raj Marodia.

The officers who entered the residence were met with a grim sight as all five bodies were found in one room, with the surroundings showing signs of decomposition.

Preliminary investigation suggests poison consumption as the cause of death, though police have not ruled out other possibilities until the forensic report and post-mortem examinations are completed.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy to Sikar District Hospital, and a detailed investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the tragedy. The incident has created panic and grief in the local community, with residents expressing shock over the deaths of the entire family.

Police officials said thatefforts are being made to trace family members and gather more information about possible financial or personal distress that may have led to the extreme step.

