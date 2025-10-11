Heartbroken man ends life as wife elopes with paramour on Karva Chauth

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh), Oct 11 (IANS) In a heartbreaking turn of events on the night of Karva Chauth -- a festival traditionally marked by prayers for marital longevity, a man in Sehore ended his life after his wife allegedly eloped with another man, taking their two children along.

The deceased, Dharmendra Kushwaha, a resident of Ganesh Mandir Road colony, was found hanging in his home late Thursday night.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, especially given the symbolic significance of Karva Chauth, when couples reaffirm their commitment to each other.

According to preliminary police reports, Dharmendra’s wife left the house earlier that day with their children, allegedly to be with another man.

Distraught by the betrayal and the sudden loss of his family, Dharmendra had filed a complaint with the local police.

However, with no immediate action taken and no resolution in sight, his emotional turmoil deepened.

Family members described Dharmendra as a calm and composed individual who had been visibly shaken by the incident.

“He was devastated. He kept hoping she would return, especially for the children,” said a relative.

Neighbours also noted that Dharmendra had been unusually quiet and withdrawn in the days leading up to the tragedy.

On the night of Karva Chauth, when his home remained eerily silent, concerned neighbours checked in and discovered his lifeless body.

Police were immediately informed, and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Mandi Police Station in-charge Sunil Meher confirmed that an investigation is underway in the incident.

“Initial findings suggest that Dharmendra’s suicide was triggered by his wife’s sudden departure and the emotional distress it caused. We are looking into all aspects of the case,” Meher stated.

The incident has sparked conversations around mental health, emotional support, and the need for timely intervention in domestic disputes.

As the community mourns the loss, many are left grappling with the irony of a day meant to celebrate love and togetherness ending in such profound sorrow.

Authorities have urged citizens to seek help in times of emotional crisis and assured that further action will be taken based on the investigation’s outcome.

