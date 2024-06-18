Bihar
J·Jun 18, 2024, 01:56 pm
NIA seizes Rs 1.13 crore in Naxal Magadh zone revival case
J·Mar 29, 2024, 11:52 am
Mahagathbandhan announces LS seat-sharing for Bihar, RJD to contest 26, Congress 9 & Left 5
J·Mar 22, 2024, 09:43 am
1 dead, several injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Supaul
J·Mar 19, 2024, 07:00 am
Pashupati Paras resigns from Union cabinet, accuses BJP of injustice
J·Mar 05, 2024, 08:18 am
Nitish Kumar files nomination papers for re-election to legislative council
J·Feb 29, 2024, 10:39 am
Shots fired inside Bihar court premises
J·Feb 12, 2024, 10:53 am
"BJP made Bharat Ratna a deal": former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
J·Sep 24, 2023, 08:35 am
Bihar: In rerun of Motihari horror, 2 die, 3 lose eyesight after consuming spurious liquor in Muzaffarpur; 2 held
J·Sep 20, 2023, 04:40 am
Bihar cabinet passed 45 bills including teacher recruitment posts
J·Sep 19, 2023, 07:48 am
Nine drown in four Bihar districts in last 24 hours
J·Sep 16, 2023, 09:44 pm
10 Land Customs Stations to come up in Bihar along Indo-Nepal border: Shah
J·Sep 16, 2023, 02:44 pm
Nearly 100 girl students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in Bihar school
J·Sep 15, 2023, 09:22 am
Bihar boat tragedy: Three bodies recovered, rescue operation continues
J·Sep 15, 2023, 06:38 am
Muzaffarpur boat capsize: 12 missing children pulled out dead, say police
J·Sep 14, 2023, 05:34 am
Woman constable commits suicide inside PCR in Bihar
J·Sep 13, 2023, 10:08 am
50 students in Bihar school fall ill after consuming mid-day meal containing dead lizard
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.