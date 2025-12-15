Six-time MLA Sanjay Saraogi is new Bihar BJP President

Patna, Dec 15 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed MLA Sanjay Saraogi as the new Bihar BJP President, a move being seen as highly significant within the party and one that has stirred fresh political discussions in the state.

Sanjay Saraogi, a six-time MLA from Darbhanga Sadar and a prominent leader from the Vaishya community, has been entrusted with this key organisational responsibility.

The appointment was announced through an official letter issued by the BJP National General Secretary and headquarters in-charge Arun Singh.

The letter stated that BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Sanjay Saraogi as the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bihar, with immediate effect.

This decision comes amid a series of major organisational changes by the top BJP leadership.

On December 14, the party surprised political circles by appointing Nitin Nabin, MLA from Bankipur and a minister in the Bihar government, as the National Working President of the BJP.

With the elevation of Nitin Nabin at the national level, the party has now handed a similarly important responsibility in Bihar to Sanjay Saraogi.

Sanjay Saraogi replaces Dilip Jaiswal, who was serving as the Bihar BJP president and currently holds the portfolio of Industries Minister in the Bihar government.

The announcement of Saraogi’s appointment has triggered a wave of enthusiasm among BJP workers, particularly in Darbhanga and Patna, with party members and supporters extending congratulations from across the state.

A well-known and long-standing BJP face in Darbhanga and the Mithila region, Sanjay Saraogi, has been elected MLA from the Darbhanga Sadar Assembly constituency for six consecutive terms.

He has also previously served as a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government.

Born on August 28, 1969, Sanjay Saraogi is a resident of the Gandhi Chowk area of Darbhanga city.

His father’s name is Parmeshwar Saraogi. He holds degrees in M.Com and MBA and has been associated with politics since his student days.

He began his political journey with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and formally joined the BJP in 1995.

Saraogi first won the Darbhanga Sadar Assembly seat in 2005 and was subsequently re-elected in November 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025.

He has also served as a ward councillor in the Darbhanga Municipal Corporation.

Known for his clean image and strong grassroots connection, Sanjay Saraogi enjoys significant support among the business community.

In 2018, he was appointed Chairman of the Estimates Committee of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Although he did not find a place in the current cabinet, the BJP has now entrusted him with a crucial organisational role, underlining the party’s confidence in his leadership and experience.

