NDA congratulates Sanjay Saraogi on his appointment as Bihar BJP chief

Patna, Dec 15 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Sanjay Saraogi as the new state President of its Bihar unit.

Following the announcement, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Saraogi.

“Sanjay Saraogi has also worked with us as a colleague in the cabinet. He has been elected as an MLA for the fifth time. My best wishes to him for this new responsibility,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also congratulated Saraogi, describing the development as a “double dose” for the party.

“We received one dose yesterday, and this is the second dose today. A booster dose has been received. Now all of us brothers will work together to further strengthen the organisation,” Choudhary said.

Samrat Choudhary, who personally arrived to congratulate Saraogi, said the BJP is continuously strengthening its organisation.

“Through the organisational process, Sanjay Saraogi has become our party’s new state president. I congratulate him. Together, we will strengthen the organisation and fully prepare the party for the 2029 and 2030 elections. Bihar will continue to stand firmly with Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. Mithila is our pride, the birthplace of Mother Janaki, and an integral part of Bihar’s cultural identity,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha also extended his congratulations to Sanjay Saraogi.

“A senior BJP MLA and former minister in the Bihar government, Sanjay Saraogi’s appointment as the BJP State President reflects his organisational experience, sharp leadership abilities, and sensitivity towards party workers. His leadership will provide new energy, direction, and strength to the Bihar BJP,” Sinha said.

“His tenure as State President will prove decisive for the golden future of the Bihar BJP,” he added.

Sanjay Saraogi, an MLA from Darbhanga belonging to the Vaishya community, has been entrusted with the key organisational responsibility.

BJP headquarters in-charge and National General Secretary Arun Singh issued the official appointment letter, stating that BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Sanjay Saraogi as the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bihar, with immediate effect.

Since the announcement, a steady stream of party leaders and workers has been visiting the BJP office to congratulate the newly appointed state president.

The decision has sparked enthusiasm among party workers, with celebrations and the distribution of sweets seen across party offices.

