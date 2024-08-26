Elections
Aug 26, 2024, 10:52 AM
BJP declares 16 candidates for J-K polls
Jul 14, 2024, 03:18 PM
BJP Will Be Eradicated, INDIA Bloc Will Win All Future Elections: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai
Apr 20, 2024, 07:05 AM
Why Elections Are Necessary For Every Nation: The Vital Pulse of Democracy
Mar 22, 2024, 06:42 AM
Voting begins for student union polls at JNU
Sep 28, 2023, 01:13 PM
BJP in Madhya Pradesh heading towards zero: Former CM Kamal Nath
Sep 20, 2023, 10:30 PM
EC releases Chacha Chaudhary comic book to educate, motivate young voters
Sep 17, 2023, 05:39 AM
Education Minister bristles as Gehlot's OSD eyes his Bikaner West seat
Sep 16, 2023, 05:22 AM
CWC ready to write new chapter of development: Sonia Gandhi
Sep 15, 2023, 09:27 AM
20% poorest bearing the brunt of back-breaking inflation: Kharge
Sep 14, 2023, 02:57 PM
Controversy over ‘Sanatan Dharma’ becoming a poll issue in MP
Sep 13, 2023, 01:11 PM
BJP suspends Kailash Meghwal for terming union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal 'corrupt'
Aug 27, 2023, 09:11 AM
BJP's departure from MP is certain: Kharge
Aug 23, 2023, 01:48 PM
Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is EC's national icon; to encourage greater voter participation
Aug 19, 2023, 11:53 PM
Months ahead of Assembly polls, Congress forms secular alliance in Mizoram
Aug 19, 2023, 09:50 AM
BJP targets 50%-plus popular vote for historic third mandate
Jul 02, 2023, 02:55 PM
With Elections On The Horizon, Potential Turncoats Have A Field Day In MP