Complaint over parody song on Sabarimala gold heist filed with Kerala police chief

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 (IANS) A controversy has surfaced in Kerala with a complaint to the state police chief against the song "Pottiye Kettiye", alleging that a devotional composition was distorted and misused for political gain during the recently concluded local body elections.

The complaint seeks immediate withdrawal of the song, claiming it has hurt religious sentiments and insulted devotees of Lord Ayyappa.

The original song heaps praises on Lord Ayyappa, while the parody version sings about the gold heist conducted at the temple.

The heist is being probed by an SIT appointed by the Kerala High Court, and it has arrested six people, including two former Presidents of the Travancore Devasom Board – both CPI-M leaders close to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The complaint was filed by Thiruvabharanam Patha Samrakshana Samithi General Secretary Prasad Kuzhikkala, who, in his petition, contended that the song, originally perceived as a devotional piece, was altered and deployed with a clear political motive.

He alleged that linking Lord Ayyappa with an election campaign song amounted to an affront to faith and caused deep emotional distress to devotees.

According to the complainant, the use of religious imagery and sentiment for political advantage was unacceptable and amounted to a deliberate distortion of a sacred devotional expression.

The song gained widespread attention and went viral on social media in the immediate aftermath of the elections, drawing both praise and criticism.

While supporters viewed it as a creative and effective campaign tool, critics argued that it crossed a line by blending religious devotion with partisan politics.

The song was reportedly prepared as part of the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) election campaign and was sung by Danish Mohammed, a resident of Padinjattumuri in Malappuram district.

Its popularity coincided with the UDF’s strong showing in the local body polls, where the coalition emerged with a clear edge over its rivals.

The complaint has added a fresh dimension to the political fallout from the elections, reopening the debate over the use of religious symbols and devotional content in electoral campaigns.

Police authorities are yet to indicate the course of action on the petition.

CPI-M's Pathanamthitta district Secretary and five-time legislator Raju Abraham said the song clearly hurts the sentiments of devotees of Lord Ayyappa and hence appropriate action has to be taken.

