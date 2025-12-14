Congress should apologise for objectionable rally remarks against PM Modi: Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday demanded an apology from Congress leaders for the objectionable slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in the national capital's Ramlila Maidan.

He hit out at Congress leaders for promoting politics of hatred and not checking their party workers from raising objectionable slogans against PM Modi.

Condemning the objectionable slogans raised against PM Modi at the rally organised by the Congress, Sachdeva said, "I demand that the Congress leadership apologise."

The Delhi BJP President said that the Congress' allegation of election manipulation and objection to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is an insult to the democratic mandate of the people, whether it is in Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi or Bihar.

He added that Congress leaders have been continuously accusing the Central government and the Election Commission of misusing EVMs and demanding elections through ballot papers instead of EVMs.

He said now that the Congress-led UPA alliance has won the local body elections in Kerala using these very same EVMs, the people of the country are keenly awaiting Congress leadership's response on the issue.

"The people of the country want the Congress leaders to explain that if, according to them, every vote cast anywhere using EVMs goes to the BJP, then how did the Congress win the Kerala municipal elections using these very same EVMs," Sachdeva asked.

He termed the BJP's victory in the municipal elections in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, as a victory of nationalism and Sanatan Dharma.

He said that while the 'pseudo-Communist' Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister, was defeated in the recent Delhi Assembly polls at the beginning of 2025, the people of Kerala have also decided to bid farewell to the Communists in the next Assembly election before April 2026.

--IANS

rch/khz