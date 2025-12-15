Gujarat records strong performance in counting phase of SIR

Gandhinagar, Dec 15 (IANS) Gujarat has reported an effective and near-complete performance in the counting phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, undertaken as per the directions of the Election Commission of India.

Launched statewide on October 27, 2025, the SIR drive covered 5.08 crore voter enumeration forms, with the entire process -- from distribution to digitisation -- carried out in mission mode.

Of these, 10.69 lakh cases flagged under the ASD category (Absent, Shifted, Deceased) have been taken up for verification, which is now nearing completion.

Notably, 26 out of the state's 33 districts have achieved zero discrepancies in their ASD lists, while in the remaining seven districts, verification is pending in only 11 cases.

To ensure transparency and accuracy, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of political parties held coordinated meetings, resulting in 100 per cent completion of verification efforts.

Subsequently, constituency-wise lists of voters whose forms were not received were published on the websites of the respective District Election Officers and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The strong outcomes in the counting phase underline Gujarat's focused efforts towards maintaining clean, inclusive and error-free electoral rolls through the SIR campaign.

The SIR of electoral rolls is crucial to ensure the accuracy, credibility and inclusiveness of India's democratic process.

By systematically verifying voter details at the grassroots level, SIR helps identify and correct discrepancies such as duplicate entries, deceased voters, permanent migrants and missing electors, thereby strengthening the integrity of electoral rolls.

The SIR exercise also ensures that eligible citizens are not left out, enhancing voter confidence and participation in elections.

Conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission of India with active involvement of booth-level officers and political parties, SIR plays a vital role in upholding free, fair and transparent elections, which are the foundation of a healthy democracy.

