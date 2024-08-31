Election Commission of India
Aug 31, 2024, 01:54 PM
Assembly polls for Haryana postponed to October 5; Vote counting to be held along with J-K on October 8: Election Commission
Jun 26, 2024, 08:34 AM
"Responsibility of house to fulfil people's expectation" says LS speaker Om Birla
Jun 12, 2024, 03:56 PM
Manglaur By-Poll In Uttarakhand: Last Date For Withdrawal Of Names Is June 26, Says Haridwar DM
Jun 03, 2024, 08:53 AM
"Entire counting process is absolutely robust, works similar to precision of clock": CEC Rajiv Kumar
May 22, 2024, 10:20 AM
EC sends notice to Nadda, Kharge, asks both parties to exercise restraint
Apr 22, 2024, 03:02 PM
Congress urges ECI for action against PM Modi 'irrespective of status of person' over Rajasthan speech
Mar 20, 2024, 07:55 AM
Nomination for first phase of Lok Sabha elections in UP to start from today
Mar 16, 2024, 10:17 AM
96.8 crore voters eligible to take part in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Mar 15, 2024, 08:42 AM
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission to announce poll dates tomorrow
Mar 12, 2024, 01:46 PM
SBI sends all electoral bond data to Election Commission, a day after Supreme Court rap
Feb 17, 2024, 11:57 AM
Assam's electorate rises to 2.43 cr from 2.18 cr in 2019
Jan 25, 2024, 03:57 PM
ADGP U'khand Urges Police Personnel To Help In Conducting Free, Fair, Peaceful Elections
Oct 06, 2023, 11:10 AM
"Ready for every challenge...INDIA will win," says Mallikarjun Kharge after meeting with Sharad Pawar
Sep 25, 2023, 08:52 AM
Amit Shah to chair meeting of BJP’s J-K core group
Sep 04, 2023, 04:39 AM
ECI panel to visit Bhopal today
Aug 12, 2023, 12:17 AM
ECI publishes final order on Assam delimitation; SC, ST reserved seats increased