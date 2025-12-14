'Public won't tolerate', BJP on derogatory slogans against PM Modi at Cong protest

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on Congress' 'vote chori' protest, where derogatory slogans were directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the public "will not tolerate" such disrespect towards their "beloved leader".

Congress workers and leaders gathered for a protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday against alleged 'vote chori', accusing the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of colluding to manipulate elections.

The demonstration, however, also triggered controversy as several participants were heard raising objectionable slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As slogans echoed across the venue, some workers were heard chanting, 'Modi teri kabra khudegi, aaj nahi to kal khudegi' (Modi, your grave will be dug, if not today, then tomorrow), along with 'Vote chor, gaddi chhord', targeting the Prime Minister.

Throughout the protest rally, party workers continued to raise similar objectionable slogans while holding placards and banners.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Patra said, "At the rally at Ramlila Maidan organised by the Congress party over alleged vote theft, some Congress members reportedly raised slogans saying, 'Modi, teri kabra khudegi.' I have not personally heard this slogan, but I will see through it carefully. If such slogans were indeed raised, it shows that Congress still fails to understand public sentiment. Whenever they have used abusive language against PM Modi or his family, the public has rejected them."

"A few days ago, one of their spokespersons circulated an AI video mocking PM Modi, showing him saying, 'Chai le lo, chai le lo'. This clearly shows that there is no shortage of Mani Shankar Aiyars. This is Mani Shankar Aiyar's mentality, which teaches abusing PM Modi and defaming him through the politics of polarisation. However, the public never tolerates any kind of abuse against the leader they love," the BJP national spokesperson added.

The Congress party has organised the protest rally to hold the central government and the ECI accountable for what the party described as "collusion to manipulate elections".

Meanwhile, the Congress high command, including party National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and senior leaders such as K.C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are also scheduled to participate in the protest.

Additionally, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, along with all Congress legislators from the state and over 1,000 party workers, were expected to attend the protest in the national capital.

