Bihar Dy CM Choudhary warns criminals and land mafia, promises action within 24 hours

Patna, Dec 15 (IANS) Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary, on Monday, issued a strong warning to criminals and mafia elements in the state, asserting that the state government would deal with them firmly if they failed to mend their ways.

He also warned land mafia members who have encroached upon government land, saying that strict action would be taken within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.

Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary was addressing a public gathering at the Gaya Medical College, where he outlined the vision of the NDA government and highlighted the steps taken to put Bihar on the path of development.

During his address, the Deputy Chief Minister made it clear that maintaining law and order remains the state government's top priority.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has entrusted me with the responsibility of the Home Department. My job is clear -- I have no other work except to deal with the mafia in Bihar. My sole task is to eliminate the mafia and firmly establish good governance under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary said.

Referring to ongoing bulldozer action against illegal encroachments, the Deputy Chief Minister said the drive would continue as part of what he described as a cleanliness campaign.

"These days, I am also carrying out a cleanliness drive, and it will continue. Right now, we are cleaning up roads. If anyone feels that a criminal or mafia member has encroached on government land, they should submit an application. Action will be taken within 24 hours, and the encroachment will be demolished. No one can save such people," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary's remarks come amid intensified efforts by the Bihar government to crack down on organised crime, land encroachment, and illegal activities across the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister asserted that children from Bihar will no longer be forced to migrate outside the state in search of employment.

He said that this commitment is the reason the people of Bihar have given a massive mandate to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We assure the people of the state that within the next five years, we will create an environment in Bihar where no child will have to leave the state for employment. We will ensure that job opportunities are generated right here in Bihar," Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary said.

