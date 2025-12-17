Bihar: Probe launched into threatening video targeting CM Nitish (Lead)

Patna, Dec 17 (IANS) An offensive and threatening video targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has gone viral on social media, triggering swift action by the Bihar Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that the video may have been released by an alleged gangster based in Pakistan, though officials have not yet confirmed the origin.

Responding to media queries on the matter, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar confirmed that the police have taken cognisance of the incident.

He said that the case has been handed over to the Inspector General (IG), Patna, for a detailed investigation.

“The IG Patna is collecting complete information based on the inputs that have surfaced through social media,” the DGP stated.

Addressing questions regarding the video’s origin, DGP Vinay Kumar clarified that the matter is under technical investigation.

“The social media posts are being examined, and efforts are underway to determine where the video was uploaded from and its actual source,” he said.

Emphasising the sensitivity of the issue, the DGP noted that since the matter involves the security and dignity of the Chief Minister, the investigation will be handled only by senior officers.

“The IG Patna is personally monitoring the entire case at his level,” he added.

The police have indicated that further action and a security review will be considered after the investigation report is submitted.

Officials have assured that the situation is being closely monitored and that no threat to public safety will be taken lightly.

The Pakistani gangster issued the threat following an incident on Monday when Nitish Kumar allegedly removed the Hijab of a female doctor during the appointment letter distribution ceremony held at Samvad hall in the CM secretariat.

The Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to 1,283 AYUSH doctors, including the female doctor Nushrat Parveen.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Health Minister Mangal Pandey were also present on the stage during the ceremony.

Following the incident, the Chief Minister has faced criticism from various quarters, including film actress Rakhi Sawant.

Additionally, a woman has reportedly lodged an FIR against Nitish Kumar at a police station in Lucknow.

