Social media
J·Aug 29, 2024, 03:05 pm
Instagram introduces text overlay and layered stickers for enhanced creativity
J·May 07, 2024, 09:30 am
AI-generated pics of Katy Perry at Met Gala 2024 go viral, she says, "couldn't make it to the MET"
J·May 02, 2024, 02:02 pm
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Shiku' pendant again steals limelight at event
J·Apr 22, 2024, 01:53 pm
Actor Ranveer Singh files complaint with Mumbai Police over viral deepfake video
J·Mar 16, 2024, 01:36 pm
US Senator asks social media companies about preparations for elections in India, other nations
J·Mar 13, 2024, 12:13 pm
'Fake' video of father of Asaram Bapu's rape victim goes viral, UP police launches probe
J·Feb 22, 2024, 05:12 am
Social media platform 'X' decides to withhold accounts after Indian govt executive orders
J·Jan 20, 2024, 04:37 pm
I&B Ministry Issues Advisory To Check The Spread Of Unverified, Provocative And Fake Messages, In The Context Of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya
J·Dec 17, 2023, 07:22 am
Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite food, fitness routine
J·Oct 03, 2023, 11:34 pm
Manipur CM announces reward on absconding ‘rumour monger’
J·Sep 27, 2023, 06:44 pm
BJP govt in MP incapable of protecting dignity of women: Cong
J·Sep 25, 2023, 12:12 pm
PM Modi's WhatsApp channel crosses 5 million followers, he says grateful for continuous support
J·Sep 16, 2023, 08:44 pm
Feel my X account has been restricted: Gaurav Gogoi
J·Sep 16, 2023, 09:00 am
Like its INDIA allies, JMM too suspects govt has a 'hidden agenda'
J·Sep 16, 2023, 04:39 am
TikTok fined $379 mn for failure to keep children’s data safe in EU
J·Sep 15, 2023, 05:09 am
Youth booked for remarks against Dimple Yadav
