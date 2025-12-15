Srinagar police register FIR over false video claiming waiver in electricity dues

Srinagar, Dec 15 (IANS) Police in Srinagar on Monday registered an FIR over a false video claiming waiver of electricity dues during the Lok Adalat scheduled last week.

Police said that it has registered a case against a social media user for spreading misinformation regarding the Lok Adalat scheduled for December 13.

“The misinformation spread through the video has led to public confusion and an unexpected crowd gathering. The accused had circulated a video on social media platforms claiming that major electricity bills and traffic challans would be waived off during the Lok Adalat. The video quickly gained traction, prompting a large number of people to assemble at the venue in anticipation of relief," an official said.

"However, the claims were found to be false. District Legal Services Authorities, after taking note of the misleading content and the situation it created, informed the police, following which legal action was initiated. A case has been registered at Batmaloo Police Station under FIR No. 94/2025 under sections 353 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," the official said.

The accused has been identified as a social media user who is reportedly a native of Narbal in the Magam area of Budgam district.

"The misinformation not only misled the public but also disrupted the planned proceedings, forcing authorities to reassess the situation. In view of the confusion and crowd management concerns, the Lok Adalat scheduled for December 13 has now been deferred to December 18 and 19," the official said, adding that further investigation is underway and people are warned against the spread of unverified or misleading information on social media, particularly on matters involving public institutions and legal processes.

J&K Police has warned those using social media to be responsible and cautious over the content they upload on the platforms.

Those uploading false content intended to trigger panic, unrest and a law and order situation are liable for punishment under the law, police said.

--IANS

sq/vd