Dino Morea says 'social media' would’ve given him Bobby Deol–Akshaye Khanna level craze during 'Raaz'

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Dino Morea, who is gearing up for his latest release, 'Four More Shots Season 4', has applauded actors Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna for creating a strong impact with their recent performances, and also noted how the digital era has amplified their reach.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actor also reminisced about his movies ‘Raaz’ and ‘Aksar’ and revealed how people still remember him due to those films.

When IANS asked about Dino's reaction to Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna becoming internet sensations, the actor replied, “The way Bobby has got his chance to shine in Animal and Akshaye has got his chance to shine, especially in Dhurandhar more than Chaava, is incredible.”

He added, “When I had Raaz as a success or Aksar as a success, there was really no social media, right? So, people saw the movies and still remember me from then.”

Dino recalled how Raaz travelled “from villages to top-tier cities” and revealed how the feedback then came only from real viewers.

Comparing it with today, he said, “Today, people don't see a film, but they are all over the internet. And that spread is faster and wider.”

Reflecting on his own journey, from being one of India’s top models to delivering a breakout performance in Raaz, Dino told IANS that fame functioned differently in the pre-social media era.

He further added, “If I had to do something like Akshay or Bobby did today in a certain role, I think that would spread really fast through the internet. And I would probably have the same craze that they are having today. And I feel fantastic for the both of them because they are brilliant.”

Dino concluded by saying that the attention both actors are receiving is well deserved and reflective of their talent.

For the unversed, Dino Morea started his career in the Hindi film industry with the 1999 release Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi opposite Rinkie Khanna.

The actor will soon be seen in the fourth season of the OTT series 'Four More Shots Please Season 4' alongside Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Lisa Ray.

