Jamie Lee Curtis to go on social media detox

Los Angeles, Dec 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis has shared that she will be going incognito on social media over the Christmas period.

The 67-year-old actress has revealed that she is going to take a "long" digital detox from the internet and social media platforms during the festive period and is looking forward to spending time offline, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking to E! News at the premiere of her new movie Ella McCay, the actress said, "I am about to take a really long, yummy digital detox. "I'm going to go digital detox and spend a little time without any internet or social media”.

The actress said she is "really thrilled" to see nations such as Australia, whose social media ban for children under the age of 16 took effect, trying to protect youngsters from the dangers the platforms pose.

She said, "It's incredible that they're doing that. I support it 110% so I need to practice what I preach. I use it solely for my work and for supporting other people's work. But I need to take a little pause. So, I'm letting go of that at the end of the year”.

Although she will be stepping away from social media, Jamie intends to carry on supporting her friends.

She said, "I scream when people succeed or have really positive things happen. People have worked hard at something, and then they get that opportunity, I will always scream for them”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Jamie previously revealed that she is happy to be outspoken and doesn't want to be "careful" when expressing her opinions on matters.

The True Lies star told ‘Variety’, "I don't have to be careful. If I was careful, I wouldn't have told you any of what I just told you. I would have just said, 'Hi, welcome. I baked you banana bread. Here's my dog. Here's my house, blah, blah, blah. What do you want to know?' I can't not be who I am in the moment I am”.

Meanwhile, Jamie is the daughter of Hollywood great Tony Curtis and actress Janet Leigh but said that acting was an accidental career for her.

--IANS

aa/