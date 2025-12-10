Nia Sharma shows her rebellious side as she defies rules with confidence

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Popular television actress Nia Sharma, who is an avid social media, showcased her rebellious side.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the Naagin actress confidently showcased her bold side, proving she isn’t afraid to go against rules. In the clip, Nia can be seen showing off her dance moves while striking poses for the camera. For the caption, she wrote, “When you’re told not to do something.. But you’re going to do it anyway.”

Nia looked sexy in a stylish see-through white outfit. She also added Rayelle’s trending song “Mona Lisa” as background score for the video.

Notably, the ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ actress often makes headlines for her striking posts. From sharing glimpses of her glamorous photoshoots to giving a peek into her work and personal life, she frequently keeps her followers engaged with updates from all aspects of her life.

A few days ago, Nia shared a glamorous and sassy video in which she was seen doing her makeup. Alongside it, she wrote, “When the Baddie B##** in me wakes up’!.” (sic)

On the professional front, Nia was most recently seen in “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited,” hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. She also starred in “Suhagan Chudail” where she portrayed Nishigandha, a witch, in the fantasy-thriller-romance series.

Over the years, Sharma has made a mark in television with notable shows like “Behenein,” “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,” “Meri Durga,” and “Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha.” She has also ventured into the digital space with web series such as “Twisted” and “Jamai 2.0.”

Rumours are circulating that Nia might join the latest season of MTV’s popular dating reality show “Splitsvilla X6,” hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra. Speculation grew after the actress posted several photos and stories from an island that appeared to resemble the Splitsvilla X6 shooting location. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding her participation.

--IANS

ps/