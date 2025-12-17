Sussanne Khan pens a heartfelt tribute for her late mother Zarine Khan 40 days after her demise

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) It has been 40 days since Sussanne Khan lost her mother, Zarine Khan. Remembering her 'angel', the designer revealed that she misses her mom all the time.

Sussanne took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video compilation of some rare moments with her mother.

Claiming that everything comes to a still, when she recalls her mother's beautiful face, the entrepreneur penned, "My Mummsy Angel.. Everything stops when I think of your face… today your soul is 40 days away from us… to our most Spectacular MotherShip… I am blessed coz you chose me to be yours… I remain yours in every way everyday…. Miss you All the time… and in between that too (red heart, raising hands, and raised fist emojis) your forever baby girl Suzi (red heart emoji) (sic)".

She concluded her post on a heartmelting note saying, "P.S let’s dance together in my dreams through life’s every struggle. I know I will overcome coz of you (Face Holding Back Tears emoji)."

Sussanne has been using social media to express her longing for her late mother, all the while sharing some unseen photos and videos of her from time to time.

In one of her recent posts, she promised to make her late mother extremely proud.

She said that she is able to feel her mother's presence in everyone around her, including herself.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to her mom, Sussanne shared, "Beyond the Silence… I hear your voice in my thoughts. I feel your love in Farah Simone Malaika and Zayed’s embrace, I hear your wisdom in my Hrehaan’s ideas., I see your excellence in Hridaan’s Art, I see your strength in Papa’s eyes. You are here in me and in all of us… We will keep the brilliance of your heart lit up in every action and every deed (sic)."

"I dedicate the rest of my existence to being a little more like you every single day.. Ur my Saint n my MotherPower and i promise you to make you very proud of me…a little more each day. (Yellow heart and praying hands emojis)," she added.

--IANS

pm/