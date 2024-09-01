Rape case

Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Sep 01, 2024, 01:44 PM

"Condemnable and worrisome": Akhilesh Yadav shreds BJP over bail to BHU rape case accused

John DoeJ
·Aug 26, 2024, 06:56 AM

Rape accused shot in leg after trying to escape police custody, admitted to hospital

Karnataka
John DoeJ
·May 29, 2024, 01:14 PM

Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in rape case

John DoeJ
·Mar 13, 2024, 12:13 PM

'Fake' video of father of Asaram Bapu's rape victim goes viral, UP police launches probe

Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Dec 17, 2023, 03:16 PM

Allahabad HC Sets Aside Conviction In 26-Year-OIld Rape Case

Muzaffarnagar
John DoeJ
·Sep 21, 2023, 12:07 AM

Alleging police inaction in rape case, couple attempts suicide in UP

John DoeJ
·Aug 17, 2023, 04:59 PM

5-yr-old girl raped in MP's Satna, hospitalised

John DoeJ
·Jul 02, 2023, 08:58 AM

Minor raped in Bihar, Delhi Police lodge Zero FIR

John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Minor girl dies after rape in Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Minor tortured, wood pieces found in her private parts in Uttar Pradesh

Delhi
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Gr Noida: Class 12 student gang raped, recorded, and blackmailed for 5 months

Delhi
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Seven-month-long fugitive in a rape case is captured

John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Rape case against Kerala CPI-M leader's son 'settled' by paying Rs 8 mn

Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Rape accused in UP's Pratapgarh gets life term after 10-day trial

John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Police step up searches to nab rape accused Arunachal MLA

John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Lookout Notice Issued Against Vijay Babu In Rape Case

