MP: Communal tensions flare up in Gauharganj over rape case

Raisen, Nov 26 (IANS) The rape case of a 6-year-old victim in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh has given rise to communal tensions in the area, as the locals tried to enter the Muslim community areas after reports surfaced that the accused belonged to the minority community.

The police are yet to arrest the accused, even after extensive searches have been carried out by multiple teams for the last five days. The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Salman.

Faced with criticism for failing to arrest the accused, communal tensions flared up in the Goharganj area as the protesters said that the accused belongs to the Muslim community.

On Wednesday, a group of youth, after demonstrating a peaceful protest at Gauharganj school premises amid tight security by police, tried to march towards a settlement (basti) area of the Muslim community.

However, police deployed at the protest site took prompt action and stopped before they could proceed towards the Muslim settlement area. However, angry protesters pelted stones at security personnel, prompting police to use force to disperse the violent crowd.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prashant Khare said that the situation is under control, adding that the additional forces from neighbouring districts, including Bhopal, have also been deployed at the site.

Earlier in the day, a huge number of right-wing activists associated with different associations holding posters with slogans like ‘Batoge to Katoge’ and ‘Jai Sri Ram’, also joined the protest.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also expressed severe displeasure not only with the police's inability to apprehend the accused who has now remained at large for but also with their “lax response” in handling the massive public protests.

Chief Minister has also transferred Raisen SP Vivek Pandey on Tuesday, and directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to trace the accused Salman.

On November 21, Salman allegedly lured the minor (who was playing outside her house) to a nearby jungle with the promise of giving her chocolate and raped the minor.

The victim was found lying unconscious in the jungle. She was shifted to AIIMS Bhopal for treatment.

