MP: Jitu Patwari meets Sehore rape survivor at AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal, Nov 25 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Wednesday visited AIIMS Bhopal to inquire six-year-old girl, who was raped in Sehore district.

Patwari told media persons that he met the rape victim, who has been recovering under the observation of a team of doctors.

"I met the rape victim, and she is recovering fast. I also met her parents and relatives present at AIIMS Bhopal. Aggrieved family wants justice for the innocent girl," he said.

Meanwhile, a Congress leader said that at least 20 rape cases are being reported every day in Madhya Pradesh, which is shameful for the entire state.

"It's not a political issue, and the Congress is always ready to support the government in maintaining law and order and protecting the girls and women in the state," he added.

Responding to Sehore SP Vivek Pandey's transfer and suspension of two cops in Gauharganj, where the incident occurred, Patwari said that removing police officials will not bring justice to the victim.

"If removing the SP could ease the pain of the girl, then the entire police department should be changed. I urge the Chief Minister to take strict action, as such crimes against young girls are happening frequently in Madhya Pradesh," Congress leader added.

Notably, Chief Minister Yadav has held a high-level meeting with DGP Kailash Makwana and other senior police officers at Police Headquarters (PHQ) late on Tuesday and has expressed displeasure over the delay in arresting the accused in the rape.

Chief Minister has ordered the transfer of Sehore SP Vivek Kumar Pandey over failing to arrest the accused, who is a 23-year-old man identified as Salman.

The incident had occurred on November 21 under the Gauharganj police station area in Sehore. The accused allegedly lured the six-year-old girl, who was playing outside her home, to a nearby forest on the pretext of giving her chocolate and fled after raping her.

The survivor was found in a blood-soaked condition in the forest, and she is being treated at AIIMS Bhopal.

The community outrage has solidified into a four-day protest outside the Gauharganj police station, with villagers, including women and girls, staging a continuous sit-in despite the biting cold.

This came after a violent protest and a massive highway blockade. Police initially used mild force (lathi-charge) to clear the highway, but protesters quickly returned, prompting the deployment of personnel from five police stations.

Authorities have now increased the reward for information leading to the accused's arrest to Rs 30,000. Twenty police teams and around 300 personnel have been deployed across the region as part of the intensified search operation.

