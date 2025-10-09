Punjab court dismisses bail plea of absconding AAP legislator booked for rape

Chandigarh, Oct 9 (IANS) A trial court in Punjab's Patiala, on Thursday, dismissed the anticipatory bail plea, second consecutive time, of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Harmeet Pathanmajra, who has been on the run after being booked in a rape case on September 2.

His counsel told the media that they would now move to the Punjab and Haryana High Court for the anticipatory bail.

The police registered a case against the first-time legislator from Sanaur on September 1 on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

The 50-year-old legislator had fled from his relative house at the Dabri village in Karnal on September 2, minutes after a Punjab Police team arrived to arrest him in connection with a rape case.

Pathanmajra has been denying police claims that bullets were fired at policemen, who had come to arrest him.

In two video messages released from an undisclosed location, Pathanmajra had hit out at AAP's Central leadership, alleging that he was being targeted by the "Delhi lobby" and had to flee after learning that he would be killed in a "fake encounter".

He had criticised his own government over the handling of floods in Patiala.

He accused senior officials of the Irrigation Department, including a senior IAS officer, of ignoring repeated requests to desilt rivers to prevent flooding in villages.

Earlier, the state police have booked 15 aides of the absconding MLA for 'harbouring' him.

The Haryana Police have also registered a case against the AAP legislator and his relative, Gurnam Singh Laadi, for obstruction of discharge from official duty, escape from custody, and other charges.

Residents of Dabri village in Karnal alleged that 14 members of Laadi's family were "picked up" by Punjab Police teams in connection with the case.

Last month, the AAP announced key organisational appointments, comprising replacement of its legislator Pathanmajra.

The party said that the appointments were aimed to strengthen its organisational base at the grassroots level.

Ranjodh Singh Hadana has been appointed as the Halka in-charge for Sanour, the Assembly constituency represented by Pathanmajra.

