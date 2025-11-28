Kerala: Cong MLA Rahul Mamkootathil seeks anticipatory bail as police form SIT in rape case

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 (IANS) Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on Friday approached the Thiruvananthapuram District Court seeking anticipatory bail in the rape case registered against him, even as the Kerala Police moved to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the serious allegations.

In his petition, the Congress leader said he shared a long-standing friendship with the complainant and categorically denies all charges of rape and of coercing her to have an abortion.

He maintained that the allegations are fabricated, politically motivated and aimed at damaging his reputation.

The petition further states that he is willing to cooperate fully with the investigation -- a stance he says he has maintained from the outset.

Trouble began for MLA in August, after which he was removed as president of the Youth Congress and suspended from the party.

Meanwhile, the police have decided to intensify the probe by forming a high-level Special Investigation Team under Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Thomson Jose.

The team will include a Deputy Commissioner of Police and an Assistant Commissioner. The final list of officials is yet to be announced; an order was expected to be issued by the Additional Director General of Police in charge of law and order by Friday evening.

The FIR was initially registered under the Thiruvananthapuram Rural limits but has since been transferred to Nemom Police Station, as the alleged crime occurred within its jurisdiction, which falls under the City Police Commissioner.

Nemom police officers recorded the complainant’s confidential statement.

The case has drawn political attention given Rahul's prominence as an elected representative. His petition alleges that the “unusually swift” actions by the police indicate political influence and an attempt to expedite legal proceedings.

As the legal and political fallout intensifies, attention will now turn to the court’s decision on the anticipatory bail plea and to the SIT’s next steps.

Earlier in the day, the police issued a lookout notice against Rahul Mamkootathil

