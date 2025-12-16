Vellappally's ride in CM Vijayan's car sparks political flurry in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram Dec 16 (IANS) What began as a routine courtesy ride for Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan a few weeks ago has now become a political talking point, amplified by Kerala's ruling LDF’s shock defeat in the recent local body elections.

The incident occurred when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan drove Natesan in his car to inaugurate the Global Ayyappa confluence.

Minister Saji Cherian on Tuesday defended the episode, saying: "Vellappally himself opened the door and got in. He is elderly and finds walking difficult. What is wrong in that?"

Cherian accused the Opposition of colluding with certain media outlets to turn a benign incident into controversy, noting that the event occurred purely by chance and that the CPI-M maintains good relations not only with the SNDP but also with the NSS (Nair Service Society) and minority organisations.

Vellappally dismissed the uproar with his characteristic wit, saying: "Some are mocking me for going in the Chief Minister’s car. I have a bigger car than that. What’s wrong if I sit alongside the Chief Minister?"

He added that it was dangerous to turn statements into communal controversies, “Majority community members call it communal, minority members call it secular, and the narrative is twisted either way.”

The timing of the controversy is sensitive for the LDF, which faced setbacks in minority-dominated areas during the local body polls.

Party insiders note that what was meant as a short courtesy ride has now become a metaphorical "nemesis", a minor act blown into a public relations headache amid heightened political scrutiny.

Cherian also took a swipe at the UDF, claiming it resorted to communal rhetoric in both majority and minority households, while the LDF stuck to political messaging.

He assured that internal party issues contributing to setbacks, such as in Kuttana,d would be addressed and pointed out that the BJP had not made significant gains in the district.

What was intended as a simple courtesy ride to a religious event has now provided political analysts, commentators, and meme-makers ample fodder, proving that in Kerala politics, even a few metres in a car can turn into a headline-grabbing spectacle.

--IANS

sg/vd