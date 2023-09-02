CPI-M
J·Sep 02, 2023, 07:06 pm
I.N.D.I.A. bloc makes additional appointments in newly-formed panels for 2024 polls
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Opposition parties demonstrate in Tripura calling for the return of law and order
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
New assembly session likely in December to escalate conflict between Kerala's governor and CPI-M government
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
CPI-M engaged in a "recruitment scam" with TVM Corporation: Javadekar
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
TVM Mayor in trouble for letter to party leader seeking 295 job candidates
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Political parleys get underway in Kerala CPI-M as search for new ministers begins
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Kerala: ED raids residences of 5 accused in CPI-M controlled Cooperative Bank scam
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Presidential Polls: Mamata Leads Charge, Calls Oppn Meet On June 15
