Sabarimala gold theft case: Arrested TDB ex-chief's revelations put senior priest, former CPI-M minister in tight spot

Thiruvananthapuram: The Sabarimala gold theft case has taken a dramatic turn, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) now eyeing more arrests following crucial revelations by now arrested former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A. Padmakumar.

Currently in SIT custody, former CPI-M legislator Padmakumar is to be produced before the Kollam court later on Thursday, even as his statement reportedly casts a shadow over former Devaswom Minister and senior CPI-M Legislator Kadakampally Surendran and senior priest (Tantri) Kantararu Rajeevar.

Padmakumar has reportedly stated that accused Unnikrishnan Potti enjoyed strong backing from both the Tantri and officials at Sabarimala.

He claimed that Potti’s rise to influence in the temple administration was facilitated by Rajeevar, adding that Potti had long-standing ties with the then Devaswom Minister Surendran, even before Padmakumar came to know him.

These revelations, SIT sources say, will be submitted before the Kerala High Court after which more arrests may be made.

Padmakumar, however, denies that any gold theft took place, claiming instead that temple materials were taken out solely for repair, polishing and restoration work.

He said gold-plated panels, door frames, ornamental plates and Dwarapalaka structures were transported outside the shrine because the sanctum (Sannidhanam) could not facilitate such work.

He maintained that officials were instructed to accurately record weight and measurements before removal, though discrepancies remain, particularly over records listing the materials as copper.

He also pointed out that similar external cladding and repair works had occurred during previous administrative committees, and that the decision was not taken by him alone, but collectively and with full knowledge of relevant authorities.

As the SIT tightens its net, the politically and spiritually sensitive case is poised to enter a more turbulent phase potentially implicating religious and administrative stakeholders at the highest levels.

Incidentally it has been Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan who has been vociferous ever since the scam surfaced that Surendran knows everything that has happened.

“All know that the CPI-M will not take any action against Padmakumar, because if they do, then it would be a procession of CPI-M leaders walking into jails,” said Satheesan and added that no political party in the world except the CPI-M will shield wrongdoers.

--IANS