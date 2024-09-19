Crime
BJP leader Nandkishore Verma, Kesh Shilpi Mandal Chairman, booked for assaulting a woman in Indore. Video of the incident goes viral. Police case filed, investigation underway. BJP leader Munna Sharma was shot dead by criminals in Patna while resisting a chain snatching attempt. Patna Police are investigating with CCTV footage as evidence. A police constable was arrested for allegedly raping a law student in Raipur. The accused was sent to judicial custody as the investigation continues.
