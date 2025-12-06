Export business fraud case: J&K Crime Branch files chargesheet

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch said on Saturday that it has filed a chargesheet against two accused in the court in the export fraud case.

A statement by the Crime Branch Kashmir said, "The economic offences wing of the crime branch has filed a chargesheet in a high-value export fraud case against two accused persons, including alleged habitual offender Zahid Bashir Sofi alias Shagoo, before the Court of the City Judge, Srinagar.

"The chargesheet in FIR No. 31/2023 under Sections 420 and 120-B RPC has been submitted in absentia under Section 512 CrPC, as both accused continue to remain absconding," it read.

Shagoo and co-accused Javeed Ahmad Shah allegedly induced the complainant to invest in a purported export business involving mutton, rice and other goods to Dubai.

The probe found that the complainant was taken to Punjab to sign a forged agreement with 'Mahabir Rice Mill, Mahabir Solvent, Rice Market GT Road Karnal' and later to Dubai to create false credibility around the venture, leading to an investment of rupees 34.74 lakh, which was allegedly misappropriated.

"The case involved forged documents, fabricated agreements and deliberate inducement, establishing offences punishable under Sections 420 and 120-B RPC. Zahid Bashir Shagoo and his wife are already named in earlier fraud cases - FIR No. 21/2022 and FIR No. 13/2018 - related to allegedly extracting money on the pretext of providing gas agencies," it said.

"Those chargesheets too were filed under Section 512 CrPC after the accused evaded arrest," it added.

Shagoo's "repeated involvement" in multiple fraud cases reflects a pattern of persistent criminal conduct, and his continued evasion remains a serious concern, the police said.

The Crime Branch has appealed to the public to share any information regarding the whereabouts of the absconding accused, assuring the confidentiality of informants.

Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces are carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, drug smugglers and those involved in financial crimes like hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities.

It is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism.

