Liquor smuggler arrested in New Delhi, 71 boxes of illicit beer seized

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested a 33-year-old man along with 71 boxes of illicit country-made beer, intended for sale in Haryana only.

The accused, identified as Bijender, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, was caught transporting liquor intended for sale in Haryana and was nabbed by the police during a night patrol on Tuesday, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

According to Delhi police, a Special Staff team comprising HC Biran Yadav, HC Nikhil and Constable Sarvesh was patrolling Vandematram Marg around 9.40 pm on Tuesday when they noticed a mini truck being driven rashly near the Shankar Road roundabout, on the stretch towards Hanuman Murti.

When the officials signalled the driver to stop, he allegedly attempted to accelerate and flee. The team intercepted the vehicle after a brief chase.

"When the team approached the vehicle and ordered the driver to stop, he immediately attempted to speed away. However, the team successfully overtook the vehicle and apprehended the suspect," the police said in its press note.

A search of the mini truck led to the recovery of 71 boxes of country-made beer, totalling 2,826 quarters and 168 full bottles, all labelled "For sale in Haryana only".

Police said the liquor was being transported illegally into Delhi in violation of the Delhi Excise Act.

"A case vide FIR No. 120/25, dated 03.12.2025, under sections 33/58 of the Delhi Excise Act has been registered against him at Mandir Marg Police Station, New Delhi District," the police said.

Police added that he has four previous involvements in similar cases registered in Delhi.

Officials said further investigation is underway to determine the source of the liquor and whether more individuals were involved in the transportation or distribution of the consignment.

Notably, the Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three interstate illicit liquor suppliers.

The police seized a huge quantity of illicit liquor meant for sale in Haryana. The police also confiscated a scooter with a temporary registration number, used in the smuggling operation.

