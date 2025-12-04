As bank frauds rise, ISG introduces one-tap biometric authentication solution for safer transactions

Mumbai: JP Morgan-backed fintech company In-Solutions Global (ISG) has launched a new biometric authentication solution to strengthen e-commerce security, as digital frauds in India surged to Rs 36,014 crore, nearly tripling year on year.

Developed in collaboration with German Internet of Things (IoT) company Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), ISG’s new product, ISG Authify, replaces passwords and one-time passcodes with passkey-based biometric verification. The technology offers a one-tap authentication flow designed to minimise friction while keeping credentials anchored to a user’s device.

The launch comes on the heels of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) pushing for stronger controls ahead of new authentication guidelines that will come into effect in April 2026. ISG Authify enables banks to achieve regulatory compliance smoothly while enhancing customer trust and device-level protection.

“This marks a major milestone in redefining digital trust for e-commerce transactions,” said Anil Jain, Chief Product & Delivery Officer at In-Solutions Global Ltd.

“With biometric authentication, we’re not just enhancing security, we’re transforming the user journey into a frictionless, OTP less experience. Our collaboration with G+D, a global leader in security tech, serves as a technical arm for this integration, ensuring scalability, performance, and adherence to global authentication standards, FIDO,” Jain added

Passkeys rely on a cryptographic key pair in which the public key sits on the server and the private key is held securely on the consumer’s device. Since the private key never leaves the device and is unlocked only through biometric validation, the system is resistant to phishing attempts and credential harvesting.

This solution is important for banks, access control servers and mobile banking apps. By leveraging device-based biometric validation, ISG Authify ensures that every transaction is protected to offer both convenience and confidence to consumers.

Adelia Castelino, Co-founder and Managing Director at ISG, said ISG Authify’s goal is to empower businesses and consumers with intuitive, compliant, and phishing-resistant technology. “With biometric authentication, we are one step closer to making digital trust the foundation of every online transaction,” Castelino said.

G+D said the technology represents the next phase in digital identity security. “Passkeys represent a major leap in the evolution of authentication. By replacing vulnerable PINs, passwords, and OTPs with device-bound cryptographic passkeys, this ensures strong, phishing-resistant security without compromising on user experience,” said Tapesh Bhatnagar, Head of Digital Solutions Sales, G+D India.

ISG, which operates across India, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, said ISG Authify is part of a broader push to help banks and merchants upgrade to more intelligent, secure, and interoperable payment infrastructure as transaction volumes migrate rapidly to digital channels.

